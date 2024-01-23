NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures 'snowman' 6,000 light-years away from Earth. See pic

NASA never fails to amaze us with their brilliant captures of space. Recently, the space agency's Hubble Telescope captured a 'snowman,' which is 6,000-light years away from the Earth. Yes, you read that right. As per NASA, the image shows an emission nebula, which is "charged by the energy of nearby massive stars, that they glow with their own light." Emission Nebula that resembles a snowman. (Instagram/@NASA)

In the caption of the post, NASA described the image. They wrote, "Three bright, blue-white stars at upper left mark the beginning of a bright and dusty reddish-brown, orange, and white swathe of glowing gas and dust, with its upper portions loosely resembling a snowman with a scarf and top hat. The rest of the image is dark and full of sparkling stars, many with diffraction spikes." (Also Read: Can you spot the penguin and egg-shaped galaxies in this NASA pic?)

Take a look at their post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media.

