A ‘white bhai’ shares his experience of visiting India: ‘Truly not for beginners’

A European developer has shared his experience of travelling in India, calling it one of the best things he did this year. Samuel Huber visited India from Germany to participate in the Farcaster Builders International Fellowship in Dharamshala, and left the country full of praise for its hospitality and natural beauty. Samuel Huber spoke about his 'raw and unfiltered' experience in India(X/@samuellhuber)

In an X thread filled with the word “bhai” – which he described as not just a word, but an emotion – Samuel spoke about his experience of visiting India, praised the people he met and promised to return in 2025. Despite his fulsome praise, the European developer conceded that “India is not for beginners” - a widely-used and generally accepted piece of wisdom that warns foreigners of the various culture shocks they might encounter in the land of spices.

“Raw and unfiltered experience in India”

In his X thread, which has gone viral with nearly 2 million views, Samuel said he stayed in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh and “loved every minute with my bhais.”

Samuel, who works in the crypto space, spoke about his “raw and unfiltered experience in India”.

“As a white bhai, I was immediately welcomed with incredible hospitality,” he wrote. He said that after landing in Delhi, he and other participants of the Farcaster fellowship planned to travel by road to Dharamshala.

However, a tyre blew out while they were on their way to the mountain town, forcing them all to spend the night sleeping inside the car.

“Yes — India is truly NOT for beginners…” wrote Samuel on X.

On reaching Dharamshala

Things began to look up for Samuel when the group reached Dharamshala. He praised the natural beauty of the place and tried local food.

“As a fresh white bhai in the cabal, I had to try out the local Indian food,” said Samuel, who has spent the last few years working in Germany and Switzerland.

Exploring the city brought more delights - “I must say, beautiful place with lovely people out there,” wrote the software developer. He also praised the locals for being “so nice” to the whole group.

Samuel applauded Indian developers and the country’s crypto scene in his next post.

“India has truly become #1 in onboarding crypto devs for good reasons,” he said. While much of their time was spent building and coding as they were in Dharamshala for a Fellowship, Samuel and his group did find time for fun activities - like playing football on the mountaintop and flying a drone.

The German tourist also wore a kurta - a gift from his fellow builders - and completed the Triund trek. “Can't wait to go back to the bhais in India 2025,” he concluded.

(Also read: ‘India is not for beginners’: Bengaluru-based US founder reveals how he’s been scammed in the country)