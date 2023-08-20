After Bournvita, influencer reviews Tang. Says it is ‘nothing but flavoured sugar powder’

After reviewing Bournvita, nutritionist Revant Himatsingka shared a video of himself reviewing another popular product. This time, he reviewed the drink mix, Tang. In the video, Himatsingka claimed that the product has a very high sugar content and insisted that consuming it is not a healthy option. The influencer even suggests that if ‘one runs out of sugar, one shouldn’t bother neighbours; instead use Tang’ as a substitute.(Twitter/@thefoodpharmer)

“Tang has ~93% sugar! Tang is nothing but flavoured sugar powder. If they limited their marketing to taste, there would be no issue,” wrote Revant Himatsingka while sharing a video on Twitter.

“The problem is they advertise their product as a drink with various vitamins. They also market the drink with a campaign ‘Tang milao, Pani pilao’ to get children to drink more water using Tang. Tang also contains E171 (Titanium Dioxide), an ingredient banned by the EU and several Middle-Eastern countries,” he added.

“In less than 90 seconds, I reviewed Tang,” concluded Himatsingka.

In the video, Himatsingka explains why he thinks that Tang has high sugar content and is not a suitable health drink option. Towards the end of the video, he leaves it up to the viewer to decide whether to consume the product.

Watch the review of Tang by Himatsingka below:

Since being shared on August 19 on Twitter, the video has raked more than 6.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The tweet has also been liked and retweeted numerous times. Many also dropped comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“If Tang really has 93% sugar in the mix, that would be an exceptionally high amount. It’s always a good idea to check the nutritional information on the packaging for precise details,” posted a Twitter user.

Another enquired, “You are doing an excellent job and spreading awareness. More power to you.”

A third commented, “Waiting for you to share a video on Kinder Joy! Why is it banned in some places and still allowed in India? Khao Khelo Khush Raho! Their latest ad campaign is to be gifted in Raksha Bandhan!”

“I’ve been reading the labels from the time I’m watching your videos. Thank you bro @thefoodpharmer,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth wrote, “Please make a video on how to analyse nutritional information whenever someone buys something from the market. That would be more informative.”

