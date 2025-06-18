An Indian ‘hand model’ in New York reveals the craziest thing she’s had to do. Watch

An Indian-origin woman in New York has stunned dozens of people by revealing how much she earns as a hand model. The woman’s revelation came after she was stopped for a vox pop interview by content creator Feroz Zadran - the man behind the popular ‘@hi_khannn’ Instagram account, where he strikes up a conversation with strangers and delves into their career choices and more. An Indian-origin hand model reveals her salary and more in a viral vox pop (Instagram/@hi_khannn)

What does a hand model do?

A hand model is someone who uses their hands for photo shoots, typically to showcase products like jewellery, cosmetics, or gadgets. Only their hands are photographed - faces are usually not visible.

A hand model in New York

The content creator behind the @hi_khannn Instagram channel happened to chance across a hand model while filming content - and the interview where she reveals her earnings has left many stunned.

In the undated clip, the Indian-origin woman first explains that she is a hand model - only to be met with a shocked reaction from the content creator. “Wait, what?” he says in disbelief, before asking her how she got started on such an unconventional career path.

The woman explained that a cousin’s husband, who owns a jewellery business, first asked her to model her hands for a brand photo shoot. After getting her first taste of the gig, the woman started contacting agencies for more work. Eventually, being a hand model became her full-time job.

How much does a hand model earn?

The interviewer then moved on to one of the more interesting parts of the interview - the pay.

The Indian-origin woman revealed that she earns anywhere between $250 and $2,500 a day as a hand model. The number elicited another surprised reaction from the interviewer, who also asked if one needed a degree of some sort to sign up as a hand model.

The Indian-origin woman answered in the negative, saying anyone could sign up to be a hand model - no college degree required.

Craziest job ever

She also revealed that the craziest thing she has had to do as a hand model was squishing a cake.

You can watch the entire video here.

Her vox pop interview has gone viral on Instagram, racking up dozens of comments. “Can’t believe some people just find their dream right away and many people don’t! Some people are working a regular 9-5 like me and it sucks!” wrote one person in the comments section.

Another complimented her accent, while a third wrote, “What a lovely lady.”