'There are no districts in India..': Woman’s vox pop on India’s largest district leaves man baffled. Watch

Social media continues to serve as a treasure trove of content, blending the entertaining with the informative. While many users gravitate towards amusing posts, a recent video has caught the attention of netizens by combining curiosity with a general knowledge test. This intriguing clip, shared by the Instagram account @khushbusharma_vlog, features a woman asking a simple question to random passersby: "Which district is the largest in India?" A woman's vox pop asking for India's largest district leaves a man baffled.(Instagram/khushbusharma_vlog)

Confusion reigns on the streets

In the clip, the woman begins her quest by approaching a series of individuals on a bustling street. The responses she receives, however, are far from enlightening. The first woman she encounters admits she has no idea. The trend continues as the woman quizzes several others, revealing a surprising lack of knowledge. A group of men mistakenly identifies Buxar as the largest district, while one man amusingly claims that there are no districts in India—only states. When corrected, he amusingly names Jaisalmer as his guess.

Despite the widespread uncertainty, hope arises when two men eventually provide the correct answer: Kutch district, located in Gujarat, is indeed the largest in India.

Watch the clip here:

The video, captioned "Which is the largest district in the country?" has taken the internet by storm, racking up over one million views as users flock to share their thoughts in the comment section.

The internet weighs in

Reactions have been varied, with many users expressing their surprise at the common confusion. Rajat Kumar, remarked, “I can’t believe how many people got it wrong!” Another shared a laugh, saying, “I thought it was Buxar too!” Some comments highlighted a lack of awareness, with Isha Agarwal Pandey noting, “This shows how much we need to learn about our own country!” However, others appreciated the light-hearted approach, such as Sanjay Mehta, who stated, “Great way to make learning fun!”