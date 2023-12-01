close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Animal review: What is X saying about the film?

Animal review: What is X saying about the film?

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 01, 2023 10:25 AM IST

After the release of the film, many hopped on social media to share their views for Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor's most awaited film Animal is out now, and it has started to create waves on social media. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol alongside Ranbir, is a revenge drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the trailer had created excitement among the masses, let's check out what people are saying about Animal after witnessing the first show today, December 1.

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film.
Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film.

Check out what people are saying about Animal:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

More about Animal:

The 3-minute, 32-second trailer of the film showed that Ranbir's character had become ferocious as a result of growing up in a violent home. When it comes to his father's devotion, Ranbir is devoted and too protective. He is seen threatening people who come in the way of his love for his father.

It is anticipated that Animal will have a successful opening day at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, Animal might make 60 crore net in India on its first day of release for all languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out