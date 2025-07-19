‘Bagheera and friends’: Black panther strolls with two leopards in Nilgiris, internet amazed

Wildlife enthusiasts were left in awe after a mesmerising video surfaced on social media, showing a black panther walking alongside two typically spotted leopards on a road in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. The unusual sighting, captured in a 29-second clip, has quickly gone viral, offering a rare glimpse into the lives of these elusive big cats. A viral clip showed a black panther strolling with two spotted leopards in the Nilgiris.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who captioned it, “Bagheera (black panther) and other friends for a night walk on the roads of Nilgiris. What a rare thing.” The footage shows the three majestic felines calmly strolling together under the night sky.

Watch the clip here:

Not a separate species

In a follow-up post, Kaswan clarified that black panthers are not a distinct species but rather melanistic variants of the common Indian leopard (Panthera pardus).

“In India, a black panther is a melanistic variant of the common leopard. These animals appear black due to a genetic condition called melanism, which results in excess dark pigmentation. Despite their coats, leopard rosettes are often visible under certain lighting. They are often found with normal leopards also. But here, documentation of a melanistic with two normal is rare,” he explained.

He also highlighted the importance of conservation, adding, “Conservation efforts are vital for their survival, as they face threats like habitat loss and poaching.”

Internet reacts with delight

The post has since garnered over 25.5k views and sparked a flurry of reactions across platforms.

One user wrote, “They are looking for Sher Khan,” while another commented, “I remember Baghira from Mowgli. Such a cute character.” A third user added, “I hope they liked the automatic street lights,” referencing the modern intrusion into their jungle path.

Others admired the animals’ grace, with remarks like “That pride in her walk” and “Majestic!!!!” summing up the collective awe at the panther’s presence.