Viral video shows leopard standing on two legs like a human. IFS officer calls it versatile

A unique video of a leopard standing upright on its hind legs at Kruger National Park in South Africa has captivated viewers across the internet. Captured in the wild and initially shared by the Facebook page Latest Sightings - Kruger, the video has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, gaining traction for its extraordinary and rarely-seen content. A leopard stunned the internet by standing on two legs.(Facebook/ Latest Sightings - Kruger)

In the brief yet fascinating clip, the leopard can be seen rising up like a meerkat, intently scanning its surroundings. The moment, both curious and majestic, has left viewers stunned.

IFS officer shares and reacts

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan brought further attention to the video by sharing it on X (formerly Twitter). He captioned it, “That leopard is looking at his food by standing on two legs. Leopards are one of the most versatile creatures on earth. From Kruger.”

Watch the clip here:

Kaswan’s post alone has garnered over 106k views, as social media users marvelled at the leopard's behaviour and reflected on its adaptability.

Internet reacts with awe and fascination

The video sparked a flurry of reactions from users, many of whom expressed astonishment at the sight. “Leopards are not loud hunters. They are quiet listeners. Every movement they make is calculated. Every glance has purpose. It waits for the right moment. And perhaps there is a lesson in that for all of us,” observed one user.

Another commented, “Evolution begins,” while a third wrote, “Don’t be surprised if they stand and walk like humans after 5000 more years.”

Others chimed in with reactions like, “They can even climb trees…,” “Wow… that's a never seen event,” and “An amazing video… never seen anything like this ever before.” One particularly amused user joked, “Meerkat reborn as leopard.”