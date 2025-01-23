Bill Gates who took cow lung to school when asked to ‘bring something interesting’ recreates experiment with organ

A video by Bill Gates may leave you wondering whether it surprises you or evokes a sense of disgust. In the clip, he talks about taking a cow lung to school as a fourth grader while showing the experiments he performed on the animal organ as a kid. Bill Gates recreated his school experiment on a cow lung. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)

Bill Gates says, “So when I was in fourth grade, my teacher said, ‘Bring in something interesting for show and tell,’ and I remembered talking to my dad; I think he was the one who said, ‘We could go to the slaughterhouse and get a cow lung’.”

His father’s proposal impressed young Gates, who thought it was a “great idea.” Subsequently, he picked up a cow lung with his father and wrapped it in a white sheet to take to his school.

How did his classmates react?

“When I unwrapped it (the white sheet), it was a mixture of awe and disgust. Yeah, I actually didn’t use gloves,” the tech billionaire says. As he recollects his story, he is presented with a cow lung and gloves.

Gates says that it is almost identical to the one he took to his school. He then recreates the experiments he did in school, jokingly adding that one of the girls in his class fainted when he did it as a fourth grader.

“Get it out of here”

Talking about his teacher’s reaction, Gate recalls that she said, “Hey, that was great, but get that thing out of here.” He then adds that he thinks his experiment at school was a “big hit”.

The video Gates shared was to introduce his new book. “When my teacher said 'bring something interesting' for show and tell, I don’t think she expected a cow lung. It’s just one of many stories from my childhood that I share in my new memoir, Source Code,” he wrote as the caption.

Take a look at the video:

According to GatesNotes, his book covers his “childhood and the early days of Microsoft.” In this book, Gates tells the story of “relationships, lessons, and experiences that laid the foundation for everything in” his life.

Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard and co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975. According to Forbes, he stepped down from the Microsoft board in 2020. At that time, he owned about 1.3% of the company's shares. However, in 2022, he donated shares worth billions of dollars to the Gates Foundation, bringing down his stake in the company to less than 1%.

Over the years, he has written several books, his first memoir being Source Code. He has also authored multiple books on pandemics, climate, and technology.