Home / Trending / Cat enjoys a relaxing spa session, netizens are jealous. Watch viral video

Cat enjoys a relaxing spa session, netizens are jealous. Watch viral video

trending
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 08:00 PM IST

The viral video that features a cat enjoying a relaxing spa session was shared on Instagram.

The cat named Chase enjoying the spa session in viral video. (Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
The cat named Chase enjoying the spa session in viral video. (Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
ByArfa Javaid

Nothing is better than getting a spa treatment when you are feeling low. Not only does it detoxifies and rejuvenates you, but it also calms you down instantly and uplifts your soul from the dreary reality of life. Turns out, not just humans, but animals too need a good spa session. And a video posted online shows just the same. It features a cat named Chase getting spa treatment from her pet mom, who is his masseur of the day.

The video was shared on Instagram handle @dontstopmeowing. It is dedicated to cats and is run by their pet parents, Fifi Furrha and Kareem Khalil. "Chase enjoying a spaw day," read the caption written along with the video. As the video opens, the cat's pet mom tucks him in and gives him some massage using an automatic massager before using a face roller. The video then shows the pet mom putting a face mask on Chase's face and cucumber slices on his eyes. She then clips his nails and gives him some belly rubs to complete the spa session. The relaxing spa session has made people jealous of Chase.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was posted on Instagram a day ago. It has since received more than 1.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

"I can watch this all day," posted an individual. "He is one patient guy — also the expression on his face. He LOOOOOVES it!!" wrote another. "Dude I'm officially so jealous of Chase," commented a third. "This video is better than my whole life," shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video cat video + 1 more
its viral viral video cat video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out