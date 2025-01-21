Caught on camera: Hillary Clinton bursts out laughing after Trump declares plan to rename Gulf of Mexico

After taking oath as the 47th US President, Donald Trump wasted no time and made a flurry of announcements during his inaugural speech. Among them was his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The announcement made former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton burst into laughter, a video showed. Hillary Clinton chuckled at Donald Trump's announcement during his inaugural address.(X/AdamJSmithGA)

"A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," Trump declared as the camera panned to Clinton seated behind him.

She shook her head, looked down and laughed. Her husband, former president Bill Clinton, who was sitting next to her, noticed his and smiled at her.

Take a look at the video here:

The video amused many on social media who agreed with Clinton's reaction. "Got to be honest. I don't think renaming should be a top priority," said one of them.

"Her reaction is basically everyone else's reaction watching from home," opined another.

"Priorities eh? Why lower the price of food when you gotta rename the Gulf of Mexico," said a third user.

Can Trump rename the Gulf of Mexico?

While Donald Trump has now declared his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico several times, it's not just up to him to do so. While no formal international agreement or protocol for the naming of maritime areas is needed, the International Hydrographic Bureau (IHB) standardises names and resolve disputes.

So, in theory, Trump can change the Gulf’s name in official documents within the US, but other countries would not be obliged to follow suit. Earlier this month, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's suggestion to rename the Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America', suggesting that instead it can be called 'Mexican America'.

