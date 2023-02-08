Chocolate Day 2023: Chocolate fusion dishes that netizens won’t recommend you to try with your valentine

The week of love has arrived and begun with people celebrating Rose Day and Propose Day with their partners and crushes. While some take to social media to share love-filled posts, others ask out their love interests on a romantic date. Some even send gifts and prepare special meals to make their significant other feel special. With Chocolate Day around the corner, people are hitting the search bars to find perfect handmade chocolates or fusion chocolate delicacies they can exchange or try with their partners. And if you are planning to enjoy some fusion chocolate dishes, make sure you strike these bizarre recipes out.

1- Chocolate Maggi

Maggi and chocolates are not just foods but emotions for many. While most people love munching chocolates and Maggi, they can’t stop saying ‘ew’ repeatedly if you serve them together. So, avoiding this fusion dish called Chocolate Maggi is better unless you want to upset your significant other on your romantic date.

2- Chocolate Pakoda

After Chocolate Maggi, it is Chocolate Pakora that your partner might not be able to stomach. This odd culinary pairing is among the weird food combinations list, and you probably don’t want to try it when going out on a date. Isn’t it?

3- Chocolate Dosa

If your partner or love interest is a fan of South Indian delicacies, especially dosa, avoid even thinking about this fusion food. It may irk them and maybe a big turn-off for your sweetheart.

4- Chocolate Paratha

Unlike the aforementioned bizarre food combinations, many may like this fusion food called chocolate paratha topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate chips. However, Valentine’s Week is not the right time to try this fusion food. Also, what if your date enjoys paratha with green chutney.

5- Raj Kachori with chocolate

The last item on the worst food combination list that netizens won’t recommend trying is raj kachori with a chocolate twist. And, if it is your partner’s favourite chaat item, this will be an ultimate vibe-killer. Better avoid.

The week-long celebration of love and affection is collectively called Valentine’s Week. It starts with Rose Day on February 7 and is followed by Propose Day on February 8. The third day in the week is observed as Chocolate Day, the fourth being Teddy Day on February 10. The fifth day of the love week is celebrated as Promise Day on February 11, followed by Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day on February 13. The week ends with the final day of love, Valentine’s Day, on February 14.

