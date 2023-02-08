Home / Trending / Chocolate Day 2023: Chocolate fusion dishes that netizens won’t recommend you to try with your valentine

Chocolate Day 2023: Chocolate fusion dishes that netizens won’t recommend you to try with your valentine

trending
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:30 PM IST

Chocolate Day 2023: From chocolate pakode sprinkled with chaat masala to paratha stuffed with chocolates and served with ice cream, here’s a list of bizarre chocolate fusion dishes that netizens recommend striking out this Valentine’s week.

Chocolate Day 2023: The image shows a couple enjoying chocolates. (Representational Image/ Pexels (Budgeron Bach))
Chocolate Day 2023: The image shows a couple enjoying chocolates. (Representational Image/ Pexels (Budgeron Bach))
ByArfa Javaid

The week of love has arrived and begun with people celebrating Rose Day and Propose Day with their partners and crushes. While some take to social media to share love-filled posts, others ask out their love interests on a romantic date. Some even send gifts and prepare special meals to make their significant other feel special. With Chocolate Day around the corner, people are hitting the search bars to find perfect handmade chocolates or fusion chocolate delicacies they can exchange or try with their partners. And if you are planning to enjoy some fusion chocolate dishes, make sure you strike these bizarre recipes out.

1- Chocolate Maggi

Maggi and chocolates are not just foods but emotions for many. While most people love munching chocolates and Maggi, they can’t stop saying ‘ew’ repeatedly if you serve them together. So, avoiding this fusion dish called Chocolate Maggi is better unless you want to upset your significant other on your romantic date.

2- Chocolate Pakoda

After Chocolate Maggi, it is Chocolate Pakora that your partner might not be able to stomach. This odd culinary pairing is among the weird food combinations list, and you probably don’t want to try it when going out on a date. Isn’t it?

3- Chocolate Dosa

If your partner or love interest is a fan of South Indian delicacies, especially dosa, avoid even thinking about this fusion food. It may irk them and maybe a big turn-off for your sweetheart.

4- Chocolate Paratha

Unlike the aforementioned bizarre food combinations, many may like this fusion food called chocolate paratha topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate chips. However, Valentine’s Week is not the right time to try this fusion food. Also, what if your date enjoys paratha with green chutney.

5- Raj Kachori with chocolate

The last item on the worst food combination list that netizens won’t recommend trying is raj kachori with a chocolate twist. And, if it is your partner’s favourite chaat item, this will be an ultimate vibe-killer. Better avoid.

The week-long celebration of love and affection is collectively called Valentine’s Week. It starts with Rose Day on February 7 and is followed by Propose Day on February 8. The third day in the week is observed as Chocolate Day, the fourth being Teddy Day on February 10. The fifth day of the love week is celebrated as Promise Day on February 11, followed by Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day on February 13. The week ends with the final day of love, Valentine’s Day, on February 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
chocolate day fusion food valentine's week + 1 more
chocolate day fusion food valentine's week
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out