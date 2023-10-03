Dad gifts bottle filled with dirty water to daughter on her birthday. Here’s why

A woman took to X to share how she received an unusual gift from her father on her birthday. She wrote her dad gifted her a bottle filled with dirty water. Eventually, the woman also revealed his reason for giving such a gift to her. The image shows a bottle filled with dirty water. (X/@patriciamou_)

X user Patricia Mou wrote, “For my birthday this year, my dad gifted me a dirty bottle of water. Not kidding.” She then added that this is not the first time she has received such a gift from her dad.

“In the past, he’s gifted me: a first aid kit, pepper spray, an encyclopedia, a key chain, dedicated a book he wrote to me, etc. good ol dad gifts. He told me this year's gift was extra special as no money could possibly buy it: a valuable life lesson,” she added.

What is the meaning behind the gift?

In the next few lines, Mou explained more about what the dirty bottle of water represents. “A shaken dirty bottle of water symbolizes life when you’re flustered. Everything appears dirty. But when the mind settles, dirt only represents less than 10% of the bottle. It’s important to maintain perspective,” she explained.

How did she respond?

“Later that weekend I took the bottle to the ocean and poured it back in - sharing a lesson with him in the process: ‘You are not a drop in the ocean, you are the ocean in a drop.’ In effect, I one-upped his cliche. The point of this post is that I am very obviously the child of this man,” she wittily added. She concluded the post with images of her gift.

The post was shared on October 2. Since then, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 1.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also collected close to 5,900 likes. People took to the comments section to share varied reactions.

What did X users say about this tweet?

“This is so sweet, and happy birthday,” posted an X user. “Saving this lesson, and really relishing it. Thank you for sharing,” added another. “This is adorable,” commented a third. “Wonderful parenting,” expressed a fourth.

"Simple yet profound life lesson. You have definitely one-upped your dad. The second life lesson he wanted to teach, once lost, it is lost forever. Good luck getting the water back,” shared a fifth. “Sounds like he didn’t have time to write you another book and came up with something clever. Joking, your dad seems awesome,” wrote a sixth.

