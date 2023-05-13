Home / Trending / 'No Gucci, Prada gifts, wake up at 6am': Punjabi mom's Mother's Day rant will leave you in splits

'No Gucci, Prada gifts, wake up at 6am': Punjabi mom's Mother's Day rant will leave you in splits

ByVrinda Jain
May 13, 2023 11:41 AM IST

A Punjabi mom shared her rant on Mother's Day. Her hilarious video has gone viral and many people have agreed with her. Watch the clip inside.

Mother's Day is almost here, and children around the world must be planning something or the other for their moms. From surprising them with a nice dinner in a restaurant to buying them extravagant presents, many people wish to do the best for their mothers on this day. However, have you ever wondered what your mom might actually want from you? Recently, a woman shared her true feelings about celebrating Mother's Day, and many people agreed with her.

Punjabi mom's rant on Mothers Day.(Instagram/@Sonia Khatri)
Punjabi mom's rant on Mothers Day.(Instagram/@Sonia Khatri)

Also Read: ‘Muskurao’: Woman’s slam poetry on positivity is a must-watch

In a video shared by Instagram user Sonia Khatri, she says she doesn't want any surprise gift. She does not wish for any Gucci or Prada. "Please do the things that will actually give me happiness. Wake up around 6 am and not 12 pm. Also, you have to make food for full day," said Khatri in the video. She further says that her children should not use social media full day and not order food from outside. Check out her full rant below:

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 3,000 times. Many have even shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Very true, applies to my children also." A second added, "Too good." A third posted, "You are right, sister. I agree." "Wowww, I am with you, dear," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mother's day gucci prada funny + 2 more
mother's day gucci prada funny + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out