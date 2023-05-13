'No Gucci, Prada gifts, wake up at 6am': Punjabi mom's Mother's Day rant will leave you in splits

Mother's Day is almost here, and children around the world must be planning something or the other for their moms. From surprising them with a nice dinner in a restaurant to buying them extravagant presents, many people wish to do the best for their mothers on this day. However, have you ever wondered what your mom might actually want from you? Recently, a woman shared her true feelings about celebrating Mother's Day, and many people agreed with her. Punjabi mom's rant on Mothers Day.(Instagram/@Sonia Khatri)

In a video shared by Instagram user Sonia Khatri, she says she doesn't want any surprise gift. She does not wish for any Gucci or Prada. "Please do the things that will actually give me happiness. Wake up around 6 am and not 12 pm. Also, you have to make food for full day," said Khatri in the video. She further says that her children should not use social media full day and not order food from outside. Check out her full rant below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 3,000 times. Many have even shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "Very true, applies to my children also." A second added, "Too good." A third posted, "You are right, sister. I agree." "Wowww, I am with you, dear," expressed a fourth.