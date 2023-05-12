Home / Trending / ‘Muskurao’: Woman’s slam poetry on positivity is a must-watch

‘Muskurao’: Woman’s slam poetry on positivity is a must-watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 12, 2023 06:06 PM IST

A woman doing slam poetry has caught the attention of many people. Watch her video inside.

A video of a woman’s beautiful poem called Muskurao has taken netizens by surprise. The poem that is about finding positivity even in dire situations has won people’s hearts. Shared by railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi, the video may leave you with a smile too.

Woman doing slam poetry.(Twitter/@ Ananth Rupanagudi)

“Muskuraao! A lovely recital which will lift your spirits! Keep smiling!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a woman in front of a microphone. From the setting captured in the video it shows like she is performing in an open mic event

Take a look at the video to watch her recite the poem.

The video was posted on May 11. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 10,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered close to 400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Absolutely correct,” posted a Twitter user. “Really wonderful,” joined another. “Lovely,” added a third. “Your best tweet yet,” wrote a fourth.

