Daughter tries to copy mom as she twirls, dad steps in to do this

-We have always heard and even experienced that toddlers often pick up the habits of their parents. Little children might see their parents or other elders do something and copy them and repeat it in their lives. Many times, when they try and replicate the adults, they unknowingly create sweet memories. Recently, a similar video of a little girl copying her mother has gone viral.

In a video shared by Instagram user @talesofanaughtytoddler, you can see the child's mom in a pink dress and doing a twirl. As she does the twirl, her daughter copies her. Further in the video, the little girl can be seen wearing the same pink dress as her mother while her father picks her up and makes her do a twirl.

In the post's caption, they wrote, "Her father makes sure she gets what she wants. My baby girl is enjoying her twirl moment.. those hands, though."

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared a week ago. Since being shared, it has been liked 24,000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Twist was fabulous. She is lucky." A second person added, "Dad of the year award goes to him." "This is the power of a father... He can make anything possible for they children," said a third. Some others have reacted using heart emojis.

