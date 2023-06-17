Employees sing Mann Bharrya during ‘honest talk’ with manager

There are many things that the employees often want to say to their managers. Numerous videos on social media also show some people doing so in creative ways. Just like these employees who found a musical way to express their thoughts. The video shows how they sang B Praak song Mann Bharrya while having an ‘honest talk’ with their manager. The image shows the employees who sang B Praak’s Mann Bharrya for their manager. (Prashant Kumar)

“Employee and Manager Honest Talk,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. The hilarious clip opens to show the employees sitting in front of their manager. Soon they start singing a few lines from the song. The video ends with the manager shaking his head, smiling, and leaving the room.

Take a look at the video:

Did the video make you chuckle? Well, you’re not alone. The clip prompted many people to post hilarious reactions. Chances are, the replies will leave you laughing out loud.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Nice performance, very nice.... Now you have a meeting with HR....,” joked an Instagram user. “I can't stop watching... Their expressions!!!” joined another. “Manager be like : HR office ma aoo [Come to HR’s office],” added a third. “Nailed it,” wrote a fourth. A few reacted to the video with clapping emoticons.

The video was posted on April 15. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video? Did you relate to it?