ESA offers a view of exploded star that ‘shattered like glass’

The European Space Agency (ESA) took to Instagram to share a series of images and videos that show an incredible sight from deep space. Captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, these visuals show the supernova remnant of a star that ‘shattered like a glass’. The image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope of a supernova explosion was shared on Instagram by ESA. (Instagram/@esawebb)

“Near-Infrared view of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) displays a very violent explosion at a resolution previously unreachable at these wavelengths. This high-resolution look unveils intricate details of the expanding shell of material slamming into the gas shed by the star before it exploded,” the space agency wrote. In the next few lines, they describe what each image or video shows.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at this fascinating share by ESA:

The post was shared about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has collected close to 27,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this ESA post?

“There's not enough words to describe how awesome it is,” expressed an Instagram user. “It’s simply astonishing. Even though I can’t understand most of your images, I’d love to. Flabbergasting anyway,” added another.

“Showcasing the awe-inspiring intricacies and dynamic forces sculpting our universe,” joined a third. “I love it, but it's a bit frightening to actually see how vast our environment is! It encourages one to think on a bigger scale - outside the box,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this Instagram post by ESA? Did the videos and the images leave you amazed?