Foreign DJ accuses Goa police officer of misconduct during late-night stop: ‘He said b****’

A DJ has claimed that she and her three friends — all women — were driving in Goa when they were stopped by a police officer who then proceeded to misbehave with them. The DJ, who is a foreign national, alleged that the police officer was “choking on his power” as spoke to them aggressively and asked them to go back to their own country when they pointed out that, as per Indian law, no woman can be detained after sunset. A DJ, who is a foreign national, claims that a Goa cop abused her and her friends. (Instagram/@krispie_kristina)

The DJ, who goes by the name “Krispie Kristina” on Instagram, said she did not feel safe in Goa at all after the incident.

HT.com has reached out to Kristina for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

DJ alleges abuse of power by Goa cop

In her Instagram video, filmed after the incident, Kristina said that she and her three friends were driving on the Siolim–Morjim route in Goa when they were stopped by a police officer. The time was around midnight on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, at midnight, I was driving with my friends, and a police officer pulled us over.

Although only female police officers have the right to stop women,” she said.

The DJ said that from the very beginning, the Goa police officer was “very very rude” and “already choking on his power and impunity”.

When the women pointed out that only a female cop had the right to stop them after 8 pm, the police officer allegedly got aggressive and started saying “Go back to your country”.

When the woman who was driving showed him her driver’s license, he allowed them to leave. However, as they were driving away, he spewed out a string of curses, calling the driver a “b***h” and asking them all to “f*** off”.

You can watch the video here.

DJ slams Goa Police

Goa police said that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident, the Indian Express reported.

Kristina slammed Goa Police for their attitude towards tourists, saying she did not feel safe at all in the tourist hotspot famed for its beaches and natural beauty.

“In a tourist state, a state that functions ONLY thanks to tourists, the police allow themselves to be so lawless and literally kick tourists out,” she wrote on Instagram.

A day after she posted her video, she also went to the Mandrem Police Station. The DJ has not yet posted an update on what transpired at the police station.