Foreigner volunteers to prepare food in Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, wins hearts

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is one of the biggest gurudwaras in Delhi, and its doors are open to everyone. Many people walk into the place to immerse themselves in religion and culture. Not only that, but some also go to this gurudwara to volunteer in the kitchen. Recently, a foreigner visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to volunteer between the cooks and shared his experience on social media.

In the video, you can see Eitan informing the people about the Gurudwara. He can also be seen making rotis in the kitchen among people. Further in the video, he informs that the Gurudwara feeds a lot of people, so they have an automatic roti machine that helps make 4000 rotis in one hour.

Take a look at this clip below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being uploaded, this post has been liked 67,000 times and has several comments.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Makes my heart happy! Thank you for going to a Sikh temple and showing this as a huge part of community service. " A second person added, "Hope so you are loving being here and learning new things each and every day." "You are such a precious boy, humble and respects other cultures too… loads of love and respect to you," said a third.

