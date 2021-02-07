IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Forest officer Sasmita Lenka gets UN's Asia Environmental Enforcement Award
The image shows forest officer Sasmita Lenka from Odisha.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows forest officer Sasmita Lenka from Odisha.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Forest officer Sasmita Lenka gets UN's Asia Environmental Enforcement Award

Sasmita Lanka received the award under the 'Gender Leadership and Impact' category for her work in busting pangolin smuggling rackets in the state.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:49 PM IST

In a first for India, a female forest officer from Odisha, Sasmita Lenka has been felicitated with United Nation's Asia Environmental Enforcement Award.

Lanka, who is a divisional forest officer in Athgarh, Cuttack, received the award under the 'Gender Leadership and Impact' category for her work in busting pangolin smuggling rackets in the state.

Lenka has helped in busting an international network of pangolin in Athgarh and Khunnpunni.

"We have seized three pangolins, including a dead one, and arrested 28 smugglers. The pangolins were being supplied to China, Vietnam, and Myanmar for black marketing...I'm glad my work was noticed. But it'll only stop once the pangolin is saved from extinction," Sasmita, who is now posted as deputy conservator of forest in the Bhubaneswar district headquarters, said.

She also conducted many awareness campaigns among locals about the illegal trade of pangolins.

ANI also took to Twitter to share her image:

To bust the racket, she offered a reward of 10,000 for information about suspects. "Residents across 30 villages reached out with information. The initiative received a huge response, and we took action against several criminals based on this information," Lanka said.

She said the majority of locals were not aware that pangolins exist in the vicinity, but awareness about the animal and strict action taken by the administration helped change the people's mindset.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post
app
Close
The image shows forest officer Sasmita Lenka from Odisha.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows forest officer Sasmita Lenka from Odisha.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Forest officer Sasmita Lenka gets UN's Asia Environmental Enforcement Award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Sasmita Lanka received the award under the 'Gender Leadership and Impact' category for her work in busting pangolin smuggling rackets in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rose Day has also prompted many to share several wishes and posts on Twitter that made the hashtag #roseday to trend on Twitter.(Twitter/@Nikitasinha28)
Rose Day has also prompted many to share several wishes and posts on Twitter that made the hashtag #roseday to trend on Twitter.(Twitter/@Nikitasinha28)
trending

Rose Day 2021: Love is in the air and so are the memes. Seen them yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:01 PM IST
If you are looking for some funny memes among all the love-filled posts check out these shares.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the statue of ASP Tinki.(Twitter/@AbhishekYadIPs)
The image shows the statue of ASP Tinki.(Twitter/@AbhishekYadIPs)
trending

Muzaffarnagar Police unveils statue of dog that helped solve 49 cases

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:13 PM IST
People lauded ASP Tinki's bravery in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People ride motorbikes through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia.(REUTERS)
People ride motorbikes through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia.(REUTERS)
trending

Indonesian village gets flooded with surreal red water. Here's why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Pekalongan is a city known for manufacturing batik, a traditional Indonesian method of using wax
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 10,000 lives have been saved under the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme. (representational image)(Unsplash)
More than 10,000 lives have been saved under the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme. (representational image)(Unsplash)
trending

'Farishtey Dilli Ke': Good samaritans save over 10,000 lives, tweets Delhi CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The scheme, launched in October 2019, encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep.(Facebook/@Bradford Gauthier)
Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep.(Facebook/@Bradford Gauthier)
trending

Man swallows earbud while sleeping, cautions others not to do so

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Bradford Gauthier's son suggested that perhaps his father had swallowed the earbud, which is exactly what an X-ray at a local emergency clinic revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The novel, and rather odd, method also allows individuals to contribute to the shelter animals.(Facebook/@Lexington Humane Society)
The novel, and rather odd, method also allows individuals to contribute to the shelter animals.(Facebook/@Lexington Humane Society)
trending

US shelter is letting cats poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST
“Flame fizzled out? Catfished? Dumped? Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex,” reads a part of the post by the society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
india news

Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:21 PM IST
The 28-second clip — which went viral on social media — showed the man was trying to board the running train while a fellow passenger was helping him to get inside the compartment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the handcuffs returned after 60 years.(Twitter/@LAPDHQ)
The image shows the handcuffs returned after 60 years.(Twitter/@LAPDHQ)
trending

Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
“What a lovely man,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to LAPD's post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a fluffy cat named Smoothie.(Instagram/@instagram)
The image shows a fluffy cat named Smoothie.(Instagram/@instagram)
trending

Cat shows how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:59 PM IST
The cat shown in the video is a 6-year-old British longhair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two elephants named Lima Lima and Murera.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
The image shows two elephants named Lima Lima and Murera.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
trending

Elephants ‘teach’ people how to take dust bath correctly. Seen the clip yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Sheldrick Wildlife took to their official Twitter profile to share the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@jmgvostpt)
The image is taken from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@jmgvostpt)
trending

Watch: Vibing cat video gets a Bernie Sanders’ meme twist. That’s not all

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Since being shared, the video has gathered over 12.8 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows elephants roaming in a jungle.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows elephants roaming in a jungle.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Terai forest division develops mixed vegetation for elephants. Here’s why

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Terai Central Forest Division is planting vegetation favoured by the elephants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Bob Hutcheson, World's oldest waterskier.(Facebook/@GuinnessWorldRecords)
The image shows Bob Hutcheson, World's oldest waterskier.(Facebook/@GuinnessWorldRecords)
trending

94-year-old Canadian becomes world's oldest waterskier. Watch record making clip

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Guinness World Records took to their official Facebook profile to share the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows rapper Lil Uzi Vert.(Instagram/@liluzivert)
The image shows rapper Lil Uzi Vert.(Instagram/@liluzivert)
trending

Rapper implants pink diamond worth millions into his forehead. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:41 PM IST
“Beauty is pain,” wrote the rapper while sharing the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP