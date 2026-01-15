Founder complains of ‘uncle’ watching Reels in full volume on his flight: ‘Should I just accept that’

A passenger's decision to "observe rather than confront" during a noisy flight has sparked a discussion about civic sense among some flyers. After watching a man play Reels at full volume without being stopped by the crew or co-passengers, an Uttarakhand founder expressed his frustration in a tweet. The founder claimed that no one asked the man to lower the volume. (Representational image). (Pexels)

Founder Anand Sankar recalled how a man watched videos in full volume through the flight. He continued, “Usually I would tell someone like this to shut it down. But yesterday I decided to observe.”

Also Read: Founder flags embarrassing Apple Siri glitch after voice command ends up calling a stranger’s ‘mummy’ Sankar observed that “None of the passengers in two rows around cared. The cabin crew who walked past multiple times and even did meal service didn't bother telling him.”

The moment made him question whether he should accept that “uncouth behaviour in public is normal” for his own mental peace.

It also made him question other aspects of life. He tweeted, “Everyone is fighting everyone everywhere. Nowhere is safe for women. The air is toxic. Drinking water is contaminated. Have zero hope in the political system regardless of party in power.”

The founder shared his story in response to a post by an X user about a kid who kept screaming at his parents to “get attention”.