Founder complains of ‘uncle’ watching Reels in full volume on his flight: ‘Should I just accept that’
The founder tweeted that this one incident left him questioning people’s civic sense and other larger systemic issues.
A passenger's decision to "observe rather than confront" during a noisy flight has sparked a discussion about civic sense among some flyers. After watching a man play Reels at full volume without being stopped by the crew or co-passengers, an Uttarakhand founder expressed his frustration in a tweet.
Founder Anand Sankar recalled how a man watched videos in full volume through the flight. He continued, “Usually I would tell someone like this to shut it down. But yesterday I decided to observe.”
Also Read: Founder flags embarrassing Apple Siri glitch after voice command ends up calling a stranger’s ‘mummy’
Sankar observed that “None of the passengers in two rows around cared. The cabin crew who walked past multiple times and even did meal service didn't bother telling him.”
The moment made him question whether he should accept that “uncouth behaviour in public is normal” for his own mental peace.
It also made him question other aspects of life. He tweeted, “Everyone is fighting everyone everywhere. Nowhere is safe for women. The air is toxic. Drinking water is contaminated. Have zero hope in the political system regardless of party in power.”
The founder shared his story in response to a post by an X user about a kid who kept screaming at his parents to “get attention”.
What did social media say?
An individual asked, “How does someone watch reels on a full flight without the internet exactly?” The founder replied, “By downloading for offline viewing. It's hard work to be a nuisance.”
Another added, “I wouldn’t have been able to take it. Kudos to you for your patience.” Sankar responded, “It was a terrible experience. But I wanted to use it as an observation experience. Why is everything broken, and why doesn't anyone give a F other than a small minority like us?”
Also Read: Founder who moved to Bengaluru shares secret to making real friends in a new city
A third commented, “I don’t remember the last time I had a quiet flight. Even in business class, you’ll end up sitting across an old couple who won’t shut up till the end of time. Apple AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation save me.” A fourth wrote, “One uncle was watching in my last flight. Told the Air hostess that it's disturbing. She asked him to turn down the volume, and he did.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)