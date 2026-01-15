Founder flags embarrassing Apple Siri glitch after voice command ends up calling a stranger’s ‘mummy’

A Patna-based founder has shared an uncomfortable yet amusing experience involving Apple’s voice assistant Siri, highlighting how everyday use of artificial intelligence can still go wrong in unexpected ways. A founder recounted how Siri triggered an unintended call at an airport. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

An airport moment gone wrong Taking to X, the user named Atul Kumar Mishra narrated an incident that unfolded at New Delhi airport while his phone was connected to a public charging dock. In his post, he explained how a casual voice command led to an unintended call from a stranger’s phone nearby.

“Siri is bad. Yet I use Siri constantly. Mostly for calls. I was at New Delhi airport. Phone plugged into a public charging dock alongside several others, some of them iPhones. While pulling out my earbuds, I lazily said, ‘Hey Siri, call Mummy.’ Lo and behold, a different iPhone heard me. Lo and behold again, it actually dialled ‘Mummy’ on that phone. Because of course, half the country stores their mother’s number under that name,” he wrote.

According to Mishra, he immediately disconnected the call, but the situation had already escalated. “I immediately disconnected. But damage was done. ‘Mummy’ had seen a missed call and promptly called back. I couldn’t answer. I didn’t even know whose phone it was,” he added.

When AI meets social awkwardness The episode took an even more awkward turn when the phone’s owner returned. Mishra wrote that “Ten minutes later, a young man walked up from a nearby seat, picked up the phone, and began explaining patiently to his mother that he had not called her. Awkwardness, delivered by Apple.”

Reflecting on the broader implications, he remarked, “Siri used to recognise its master’s voice. Now it recognises everyone’s. Bad upgrade.”

