German vlogger leaves Indian delivery agent stunned in Malta by paying his €200 monthly rent. Watch

A simple delivery turned into a heartwarming moment after a German content creator surprised an Indian delivery agent in Malta by paying his monthly rent. A German vlogger paid €200 to cover a delivery agent’s rent after a casual conversation in Malta. (Instagram/bartmann)

The creator, who goes by the Instagram username @Bartmann, shared a short clip showing his interaction with the delivery agent. The video opens with a casual exchange as the delivery agent asks him, “Are you a vlogger?” When the German man replies yes, the delivery agent says, “I have seen your video,” before asking for a selfie, which the two happily take together.

A conversation that took an unexpected turn As the conversation continues, the German creator asks the delivery agent how long he has been living in Malta. The rider replies that he has been there for three years. When asked about his rent, he says he pays 200 euros a month. He also shares that he is from India, specifically from Kerala.

What follows clearly takes the delivery agent by surprise. “I want to make you happy,” the German man is heard saying, before adding that he wants to pay his monthly rent. Moments later, he hands over 200 euros in cash.

Visibly emotional, the delivery agent thanks the creator repeatedly, clearly moved by the unexpected gesture.

