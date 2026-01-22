German vlogger leaves Indian delivery agent stunned in Malta by paying his €200 monthly rent. Watch
A German vlogger surprised an Indian delivery agent in Malta by paying his €200 monthly rent.
A simple delivery turned into a heartwarming moment after a German content creator surprised an Indian delivery agent in Malta by paying his monthly rent.
The creator, who goes by the Instagram username @Bartmann, shared a short clip showing his interaction with the delivery agent. The video opens with a casual exchange as the delivery agent asks him, “Are you a vlogger?” When the German man replies yes, the delivery agent says, “I have seen your video,” before asking for a selfie, which the two happily take together.
A conversation that took an unexpected turn
As the conversation continues, the German creator asks the delivery agent how long he has been living in Malta. The rider replies that he has been there for three years. When asked about his rent, he says he pays 200 euros a month. He also shares that he is from India, specifically from Kerala.
What follows clearly takes the delivery agent by surprise. “I want to make you happy,” the German man is heard saying, before adding that he wants to pay his monthly rent. Moments later, he hands over 200 euros in cash.
Visibly emotional, the delivery agent thanks the creator repeatedly, clearly moved by the unexpected gesture.
Take a look here at the clip:
A moment of kindness
The video was shared with the caption, “He didn’t see this coming.” Since being posted, the clip has garnered more than 1.8 million views and has drawn a wave of reactions from viewers.
Many users praised the creator for his generosity, while others focused on the delivery agent’s genuine reaction. One user wrote, “This is the kind of content the internet needs more of.” Another commented, “You could see the shock and happiness on his face, such a pure moment.”
A third reaction read, “Small act for you, life changing moment for him.” Another viewer said, “Respect to the delivery rider for his hard work and respect to the creator for his heart.” One comment added, “This made my day, kindness really travels far.” Yet another user noted, “That smile and those tears say everything words cannot.”
