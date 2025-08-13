Gilmore Girls’ Pakistan connection: Viral tweet points out hilarious coincidence

A social media post is gaining attention on X after a user pointed out a quirky connection between the hit American TV series Gilmore Girls and cities in Pakistan. User @myjobisslav shared side-by-side screenshots of Wikipedia entries for Loralai, a city in Balochistan, and Rohri, a city in Sindh. Both of these cities coincidentally share names with the show’s lead characters, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. The beloved American drama comedy series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, first aired in 2000.

“Can’t believe they named the leads of Gilmore Girls after Pakistani cities,” the post reads, overlaid with the city descriptions and blurred images of the fictional characters.

The screenshots revealed that Loralai, also known as Bori, is a city in Loralai District in Pakistan's Balochistan province. On the other hand, Rohri, which sounds like Rory, is located in the Sindh province.

The post has sparked laughter across social media, with many joining in to share other unexpected cross-cultural name coincidences. Social media users from Pakistan were stunned to find the unlikely connection between the two cities and the TV show.

"I was right, I always used to think of Loralai because it reminded me of Loralai basin," one of them pointed out.

The beloved American drama comedy series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, first aired in 2000. Set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, it follows single mom Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory as they navigate life, love and family dynamics.