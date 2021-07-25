Home / Trending / Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
A part of the image shows a snippet from the video shared by Shankar Mahadevan.(Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan)
A part of the image shows a snippet from the video shared by Shankar Mahadevan.(Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan)
trending

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video

"Have never seen anything like this!! So so amazing ! I'm honoured and touched!" Shankar Mahadevan wrote while sharing the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 04:34 PM IST

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan shared a video on Instagram that has now created a chatter. The clip shows a girl named Anaisha Lakhani creating a portrait of Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes. To say that the recording is awe-inspiring would be an understatement. The clip has now won people’s hearts.

Mahadevan shared the video along with an appreciative caption. “Have never seen anything like this!! So so amazing ! I'm honoured and touched!” he wrote.

The video shows the girl using Rubik’s cubes to create a perfect portrait of the singer. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score – it’s the title track of the film Dil Chahta Hai sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Take a look at the video:

+

The clip, since being shared a day ago, has gathered nearly 28,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments where people praised the girl’s skills.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” shared another. Many wrote “awesome” to express their reactions to the video.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Shankar Mahadevan?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shankar mahadevan instagram
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.