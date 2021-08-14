Hansle Parchment tracks down woman who helped him win gold. Watch viral video

There were several amazing moments related to the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 that won people’s hearts. This story involving Jamaican athlete and gold medal winner Hansle Parchment is one such story. There is a chance that the tale of how he tracked down a woman who helped him reach the venue on time will leave you with a smile.

Parchment took to Instagram to share a video documenting how the woman helped him and also the moment he tracked her down. “Reminder to be grateful always…The Japanese people are the sweetest ever. Thank you my friend,” he wrote. He also tagged the woman in the post who goes by the name Trijana on Instagram.

The video opens with the athlete explaining how on the day the semi-final was scheduled, he took a wrong bus and realized that even if he takes the right bus he will not reach the venue on time. That is when a stranger decided to help him by giving him money for a taxi that helped him reach the stadium on time. The video also shows him going on a trip to track her. The video ends with him returning her money, showing her his gold medal, gifting a t-shirt and telling her how she has been “instrumental” in helping him with the medal.

Take a look the video:

Trijana also shared a post on her personal Instagram wearing the T-shirt Parchment gifted her. “I'm full of gratitude to everyone. This is a gift from dear Hansle. Perfect fit! Thank you so much dear Hansle! Thank you for the kind thoughts everyone. I can't thank you enough. Your words saved me a lot. I pray for everyone’s health and happiness,” she wrote.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON