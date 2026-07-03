'He could easily buy a 2BHK': Techie regrets choosing to rent after getting evicted by landlord
Aditya Kondawar said his friend, who works at an IT company, deliberately opted to rent even though he "can easily buy a 2 BHK in a good area".
A finance professional has sparked a debate on renting versus buying a home after sharing the experience of a friend who, despite being financially capable of purchasing a flat, chose to live in a rented apartment instead.
In a post on X, Aditya Kondawar, Partner & Vice President at Complete Circle Capital, said his friend, who works at an IT company, deliberately opted to rent even though he "can easily buy a 2 BHK in a good area". According to Kondawar, the decision came despite repeated advice from the friend's parents and others to purchase a home.
However, the arrangement took an unexpected turn. Just four months into the third year of the rental agreement, the landlord informed the tenant that he would have to vacate the flat within 15 days because the property was being put up for sale.
‘He can easily buy 2BHK’
Kondawar said his friend had been living in the rented flat for two years and had developed a cordial relationship with the owner.
"A friend who works in an IT company took a flat for rent. He can easily buy a 2BHK in a good area and yet he didn't listen to his parents or friends," he wrote.
The situation changed abruptly during the third year of the tenancy.
"He was renting the flat for 2 years and had good relationship with owner. Just 4 months into the 3rd year of agreement, his owner has asked him to vacate within 15 days because he wants to sell out," Kondawar said.
‘Now he has to find new flat’
Kondawar pointed out that the timing had made the situation particularly difficult for his friend, who now has to juggle work commitments with the challenge of relocating.
"Now he has to manage office, his shifting and find a new flat in this crazy rains," he wrote.
Using his friend's experience to make a broader point, Kondawar advised people not to rely solely on financial influencers who advocate renting over buying. “Don't listen to any finfluencer, if you can please buy your own property, instead of paying rent Pay EMI - My personal take,” he wrote.
(Also read: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath takes a U-turn, buys a house after advocating staying on rent)
Post sparks debate
The post struck a chord with many social media users, with some arguing that renting offers flexibility while others said owning a home provides greater stability and protection from such unexpected disruptions.
“If the notice period of 15 days is specified in the agreement then we cannot put a finger on the owner. As far as I know, the notice period is generally and legally for 30 days,” wrote X user Mitesh Patel.
“Absolutely sir, owning a home brings a different kind of peace, don't blindly follow finfluencers,” another person said.
“Rent buys you a landlord's peace of mind. EMI buys you yours,” declared a user named Pankaj Agrawal.
(Also read: ' ₹2 crore for a 2BHK?': Delhi man says even ₹2 lakh monthly income isn't enough)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More