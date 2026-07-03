'He could easily buy a 2BHK': Techie regrets choosing to rent after getting evicted by landlord

A finance professional has sparked a debate on renting versus buying a home after sharing the experience of a friend who, despite being financially capable of purchasing a flat, chose to live in a rented apartment instead. A techie ended up regretting his decision to rent a house instead of buying one. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

In a post on X, Aditya Kondawar, Partner & Vice President at Complete Circle Capital, said his friend, who works at an IT company, deliberately opted to rent even though he "can easily buy a 2 BHK in a good area". According to Kondawar, the decision came despite repeated advice from the friend's parents and others to purchase a home.

However, the arrangement took an unexpected turn. Just four months into the third year of the rental agreement, the landlord informed the tenant that he would have to vacate the flat within 15 days because the property was being put up for sale.

‘He can easily buy 2BHK’ Kondawar said his friend had been living in the rented flat for two years and had developed a cordial relationship with the owner.

"A friend who works in an IT company took a flat for rent. He can easily buy a 2BHK in a good area and yet he didn't listen to his parents or friends," he wrote.

The situation changed abruptly during the third year of the tenancy.

"He was renting the flat for 2 years and had good relationship with owner. Just 4 months into the 3rd year of agreement, his owner has asked him to vacate within 15 days because he wants to sell out," Kondawar said.