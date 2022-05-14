Human loses steak kept on kitchen counter, finds the culprit… their dog. Watch

Being a dog parent is not easy and there is a chance that things will always be out of place. Be it pooches chewing random things or stealing food items, pet parents know how their fur babies can always keep them on their toes. Something similar is showcased in this wonderful video involving a dog and a missing steak.

The video, shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Magnus, is absolutely delightful to watch. Shared with the caption, “Do you think Magnus is guilty?” the video shows a man discovering the culprit who stole his steak that was kept on a kitchen counter. And by now you may have guessed who it is. Yes, it is their adorable dog.

In the video, the dog dad says “Wait a minute, I had a steak right here a second ago.” Adding to it, he shares that he has a weird feeling he might know who has taken it. The video then shows him searching for the missing steak and soon his discovers it. He finds Magnus nonchalantly sitting under a table while holding the steak in his mouth. The video ends with the man asking the dog, “Excuse me! Where did you get that?”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 41,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens reacted to the caption asking if Magnus is guilty and sided with the sweet dog.

The official @dogsofinstagram page with more than 5.5 Million followers shared their opinion and wrote, “Magnus is definitely innocent!” To which, the pet’s human funnily replied, “He was framed”. Another Instagram user commented “What? How did it get in my mouf (mouth)”. “He found a good hiding spot,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?