The picture shared om Twitter that left netizens in splits(Twitter/@httprlph)
If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart

A hilarious picture of a note saying, “You’re not hungry. You’re bored” kept inside the fridge went viral on Twitter.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:50 PM IST

Most of us have experienced one instance or the other when we have opened our refrigerator simply out of boredom to search for some snacks to munch on. If you also spent many trips to the fridge like this then you’ll probably relate to this post shared by Twitter user ralph.

The photo shared on the micro-blogging site of a note stuck inside a fridge has now gone viral. The image shows the fridge’s interior, full of food, and a note stuck on it that says, “You’re not hungry. You’re bored. Shut the damn door.” The reminder left netizens laughing out loud. The picture is captioned, “oh okay sorry.” Take a look:

Since being shared on June 16, the tweet has garnered about 3.5 lakh likes, 1.4 lakh retweets, and several comments. While some netizens related to the picture, others found it hilarious. “Oh no no no. I really am hungry, just double-checking if the food I am craving for is here,” one joked. “I feel like this was directed towards me,” another shared. “I’d still take what I came for, thank you,” a third commented. “I do this so much. I eat so many random things!” a fourth mentioned.

What do you think about this picture?

