Ind vs Pak match shatters all-time viewership record on Disney+ Hotstar, crosses 35 million mark

India and Pakistan faced each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on October 14, where India emerged victorious by seven wickets. The thrilling match drew a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans. Simultaneously, many viewers tuned in to the live-streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to catch the much-awaited match. India won the toss and chose to bowl. They chased a target of 191 runs set by Pakistan. (AP)

The streaming platform shared a post when 31 million people tuned in to watch the live-streaming of the match. They wrote, “Onwards and upwards!” while asking viewers to stay tuned to the platform.

After they broke the viewership record, they shared another post and captioned it, “What a dominating performance! A huge shout-out to the fans for creating a new world-record for the highest viewership for any international match!” The streaming platform crossed 35 million mark. It is the highest-ever record across all formats, setting a global streaming record.

Earlier, the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) finals between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans garnered 32 million viewers, underscoring the extraordinary popularity of the India-Pakistan match.

The video was shared a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 27,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Saw it at 3.5 cr [35 million],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Imagine if it’s Ind vs Pak in finals.”

“3.5 cr [35 million] viewership record,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “You should thank Hitman for this,” referencing to captain Rohit Sharma.

“Congratulations Hotstar,” joined a fifth.

