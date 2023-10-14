5 viral moments from the India vs Pakistan World Cup match

India secured a thrilling win against Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. With this win, the Men in Blue emerged victorious for the eighth time since they first faced Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in 1992. Today’s match presented some exciting moments for fans. While some of these moments made cricket fans gasp in excitement, others left them laughing out loud, and are even going viral on social media. World Cup 2023: How many of these viral moments did you spot while watching India vs Pakistan match?(Screengrab)

We have collected five such moments from the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match:

Crowd boos as Haris Rauf throws the ball back at Shreyas Iyer

During the early overs when India was batting, Haris Rauf was seen throwing back a ball at batter Shreyas Iyer. The gesture met with disagreement from the audience who booed in unison.

Hardik Pandya’s cheeky send-off to Imam-ul-Haq

Hardik Pandya stabilised India’s rocky start during the first innings by picking Imam-ul-Haq’s wicket. What caught people’s attention was how the Indian bowler broke into an animated gesture after claiming the wicket of the Pakistani opener.

Virat Kohli’s ‘imaginary watch’ dig at Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan entered the field after Hardik Pandya dismissed Imam-ul-Haq. However, he left Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma miffed after taking a while to settle down and start playing. Reacting to this, Kohli was seen pointing at an ‘imaginary watch’ on his wrist to express his dissatisfaction over the delay.

Arijit Singh’s celebration reminds people of Sourav Ganguly

Arijit Singh, who was at Narendra Modi Stadium for a pre-match event, was later spotted watching the match from the stands. The singer went viral when he was seen waving a shirt to celebrate Babar Azam’s dismissal. His gesture reminded many of Sourav Ganguly’s controversial shirt wave at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli enters the field wearing the wrong jersey

During the segment where the teams sang their national anthems, Virat Kohli was seen wearing a jersey with three white stripes on the shoulder instead of the tricolour. He went off the field after realising his mistake and returned wearing the correct jersey.

India is set to face Bangladesh next on October 19 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

