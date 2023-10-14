World Cup 2023: India wins against Pakistan in thrilling match, people erupt in joy
World Cup 2023: India continues its winning streak with a win over Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India emerged victorious against Pakistan in a thrilling match in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. India opted to field after winning the toss. Though the Men in Blue had a rocky start, they quickly recovered and took all wickets of Pakistan in 191 runs. Team India chased 192 runs and won by 7 wickets. With this win, Team India continues their winning streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.
Fans are expectedly elated with the outcome and many are taking to social media to celebrate the win. Here are some netizens' reactions that aptly capture the joy India is experiencing following their victory against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup
India and Pakistan showdowns in World Cup:
India's World Cup dominance over Pakistan started with a 43-run win in 1992. It continued for the next seven times with the latest one being today’s match in the 2023 World Cup. Men in Blue have also secured thrilling wins in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019.
What's next for India and Pakistan in World Cup 2023?
India is set to face Bangladesh next on October 19 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. As for Pakistan, they will face Australia next and the match will take place at Chennai’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Today's match between India and Pakistan was held at the World's largest Cricket Stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
World Cup 2023 started with a match between England, the defending champion, and New Zealand, the last tournament’s runner-up on October 5. A total of 48 matches will be played in the mega event with the final one scheduled to be played on November 19.