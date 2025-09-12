Indian band escapes Nepal riots, safely crosses border into India: 'We are safe'

An Indian punk band has safely crossed the Indo-Nepal border after being caught in the midst of violent protests in Kathmandu. The group, known as Street Stories, shared a short video on Instagram in which they could be seen walking across the border while expressing their relief. After surviving Nepal’s violent unrest, an Indian band crossed the border to safety in India, posting a video that quickly went viral.(Instagram/street_stories)

In the clip, the band members can be heard saying, “We finally reached India guys safely, we are reaching India, we are walking, we are crossing the border and we will be safe and sound after that.” A text overlay on the video read: “POV: Indian punk band escapes Nepal riot, safely crosses Indo-Nepal border.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The post was captioned, “Good news guys!! We made it out of Nepal chaos, back on Indian soil. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support we are safe and on our way home.”

Emotional reactions online

The video has quickly gained traction, with many users expressing relief and happiness in the comments section. One person wrote, “Finally some good news, was really worried after hearing about the riots.” Another user said, “Thank God you all are safe, this video gave me goosebumps.” A follower added, “This must have been terrifying, but so glad you managed to come back unharmed.”

Many also appreciated the band’s courage. One comment read, “Walking across the border with so much chaos behind you must have taken a lot of strength.” Another person noted, “This video really shows how scary the situation in Nepal has become.”

Tragic incident involving Indian tourist

The band’s safe return comes against the backdrop of tragic news involving other Indian nationals in Nepal. A woman from Ghaziabad lost her life after rioters set fire to a luxury hotel in Kathmandu. Rajesh Gola, who had travelled with her husband Ramveer Singh Gola to visit the Pashupatinath temple, sustained fatal injuries when she fell while trying to escape the burning building.

Protests spiral into violence

The unrest in Nepal began on September 8, driven largely by young demonstrators demanding transparency in governance and the lifting of the social media ban. What started as a protest soon turned violent, with attempts to storm parliament and multiple government as well as private properties set ablaze.