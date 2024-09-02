Indian billionaire surprises fan with Rado watch worth nearly 2 lakh. See his reaction

MA Yusuff Ali, Chairman of the Lulu Group, surprised one of his fans with a special gift- a Rado watch. A video of the fan named Effin M meeting Ali was shared on social media by him. The clip shows him greeting the billionaire and receiving a gift from him. MA Yusuf Ali gifting the fan a watch.

"Surprise from Yusuff Ali, sir," wrote Effin M as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him walking inside the headquarters of the Lulu group. He then enters a conference room-like space where he meets the chairman. The two can be seen greeting each other, and then Yusuf Ali surprises Effin with a Rado watch. Upon seeing the gift, Yusuf Ali also points out that it has a "Y" of his name inscribed on it. The billionaire invited him to meet him in Kochi while he was in the city. (Also Read: This Bengaluru man was having a ‘sh*t week.’ Then he ran into Nikhil Kamath)

As per the website of Rado, this watch can cost up to ₹2 lakh.

Watch the video here:

In July 2024, Effin M had taken Yusuf Ali by surprise with a unique gift- a watch featuring a photograph of the billionaire's mother. "I saw a video of you speaking about your mother and how much you love her," said Effin while meeting Ali. To this, the chairman responded, "Everyone loves their mothers, it's not just me. Who in the world does not love their mother?"

Later Effin reveals the surprise watch and tells Ali, "This is for someone who loves their mother very much. It has an engraving of your mother; it's a waterproof watch."

More on MA Yusuf Ali:

The Lulu Group, which operates 256 hypermarkets and malls throughout the Gulf and India, is headed by Yusuff Ali as chairman and managing director. According to Forbes, his net worth is more than $8.9 billion. Ali lost both of his parents in a car accident in 2001, according to Gulf News. The catastrophe happened as they were traveling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.