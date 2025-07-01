Indian billionaire who ‘never shouted at anyone’ reveals secret anger management mantra

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, is an active voice on X. Among other things, he is also known for sharing thoughtful reflections on life. With a substantial following, Goenka often shares anecdotes and advice drawn from decades of experience. His recent post about anger and why to control it has struck a chord with social media users. The Indian billionaire’s post about how to manage anger has gone viral. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Muhmed Alaa El-Bank)

“In all my years at work, I’ve never shouted or raised my voice at anyone- and I take quiet pride in that. Of course, I’ve had moments of anger, disappointment, and frustration. But I’ve learned that losing your temper doesn’t help,” Harsh Goenka wrote.

He continued that staying calm doesn’t necessarily mean that one is unaffected, rather it signifies that a person is in control of his or her emotion.

“Grace under pressure - that, to me, is the true mark of leadership,” the industrialist added.

Take a look at the post:

What is Harsh Goenka’s net worth?

According to a report by Forbes, Harsh Goenka’s net worth is $4.2 billion. He is the chairman of the conglomerate RPG Enterprises.

How did social media react?

Harsh Goenka’s post struck a chord with people who shared varied comments. An individual posted, “Affected but calm is a form of restraint in speech, but it does not constitute true calm. In contrast, not allowing oneself to be affected by circumstances by training one’s mind to think clearly is the essence of real calm.”

Another added, “100%, have missed a few times but have improved with age and experience.” A third shared, “This is undoubtedly an amazing quality. I hardly know anybody who is rich, successful and yet so calm. One needs a profound insight to realise that losing one’s temper doesn’t help. It’s a gift. A rare gift at that.”

A fourth wrote, “Agreed, Sir, this gives me an opportunity to share a personal memory. I worked with one of your companies around 20 years ago, looking after the Gujarat region from Ahmedabad for 8 months. We never met, but your values were felt throughout the organisation. My boss was kind, people at RPG House were soft spoken and welcoming, and the culture was so different from the large corporate I came from. Visiting RPG House felt truly royal. Grateful for those memories.”