Indian CEO dies in Dubai a day before Grammy-winning artistes perform at his company event

The Indian CEO of an investment banking advisory firm died at his home in Dubai earlier this month, a day before a musical event in the city that his company hosts annually. Rohit Walia, CEO of Alpen Capital, died in Dubai on January 17. (@Alpen Capital/LinkedIn)

Rohit Walia, executive chairman and CEO of Alpen Capital, died at his home in the UAE on January 17, according to a Gulf News report. He was 65.

Several Grammy-winning artistes, including Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon, performed at Global Fusion, the event hosted by Walia's company. At the event, the performers and guests paid rich tributes to Walia who died a day earlier. Tandon is the elder sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.

“Global Fusion was his (Walia's) heart and soul. Being on stage, surrounded by musicians from across the world, felt like honouring his spirit through the very language he loved most: music,” said South African flautist Wouter Kellerman who is a three-time Grammy Award-winner, Gulf News reported.

Alpen Capital mourns Rohit Walia, appoints interim CEO Alpen Capital, which Walia founded in 2005 in Dubai, took to social media to announce Walia's death, and paid tributes to the company's founder. "With profound grief, we announce the untimely passing of Rohit Walia, our respected and beloved Executive Chairman and CEO," the company said on LinkedIn.

"An extraordinary banker, businessman, and above all, an exceptional human being, Rohit was a guiding force for all of us... Beyond his professional life, Rohit was a devoted and exceptional father, grandfather and a true family man, whose love, generosity, and values shaped not only his home but everyone fortunate enough to know him."

Following Rohit Walia's untimely death, Alpen Capital has appointed TM Lakshmanan as its interim CEO.

Walia's family organised a condolence meeting last week at Waldorf Astoria in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).