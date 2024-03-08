International Women’s Day: Zomato introduces new dress code for female delivery drivers

On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, March 8, Zomato decided to introduce a new dress code for female delivery personnel. The food delivery company took to Instagram and shared that now women drivers can now opt for kurtas. After they shared the video, it quickly went viral, garnering numerous comments. Many people were impressed with their move. Snapshot of the kurtas that Zomato rolled out for female delivery drivers. (Instagram/@Zomato )

“Starting today, Zomato women delivery partners can choose to wear a kurta,” wrote the company in the caption of the post. Alongside, they also shared a video of the female delivery drivers donning the newly designed kurtas. The women in the video can be seen praising the new outfit provided by the company. (Also Read: International Women’s Day 2024: Smriti Irani’s special post for ‘all women who emerged from…’)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to three lakh views. The share also has more than 46,000 likes and numerous comments. Many appreciated Zomato’s new initiative. (Also Read: International Women’s Day 2024: These are top women entrepreneurs, their educational qualifications)

Check out how people reacted :

An individual wrote, “Zomato is acing the marketing game and giving me goosebumps at the same time.”

A second said, “This is a much needed change.”

“How cool. Empowerment looks different for all,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Has to be one of the most heartwarming videos I've watched in a long time.”

“Amazing! Also, please consider offering better essential options too. Look at delivery partners in other nations with comprehensive safety measures and riding equipment. At least body cams, at the very least, can help their security,” posted a fifth.

A sixth shared, “I've seen women in restaurants in Kochi who skip the uniform and wear a saree because they're not comfortable with Western wear. It makes them look like they're not equal to the rest of the staff. I'm glad @zomato found a good solution for them. It's a win-win. Cheers, team!”