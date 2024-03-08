International Women’s Day 2024: These are top women entrepreneurs, their educational qualifications

International Women’s Day 2024: International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. Here's a look at some of the biggest women entrepreneurs and their educational qualifications: International Women’s Day 2024: Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, appears on the reality TV show Shark Tank India.

Indra Nooyi: Former CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi was born in Madras in 1955 where she completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in T. Nagar, Chennai. After this, she received a bachelor’s degree in physics, chemistry and mathematics from Madras Christian College of the University of Madras and a Post Graduate Programme Diploma from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. She then moved to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale School of Management and worked at organisations like Boston Consulting Group, Motorola before joining PepsiCo in 1994 where she was named the CEO in 2006.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: The Biocon founder was born in Bengaluru in 1953 where she completed high school at Bishop Cotton Girl’s High School. She studied malting and brewing at Ballarat College, Melbourne University in Australia and earned a degree as master brewer in 1975.

Falguni Nayar: The founder and CEO of beauty company Nykaa was born in Mumbai in 1963 and is a graduate in BCom from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Following this, she completed a postgraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (1985 batch). She founded Nykaa in April 2012.

Vineeta Singh: The Shark Tank India judge was born in 1983 in Anand, Gujarat. She completed her education at Delhi Public School, RK Puramand then pursued an electrical engineering degree at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. She then obtained an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA).