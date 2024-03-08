 International Women’s Day 2024: These are top women entrepreneurs - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / International Women’s Day 2024: These are top women entrepreneurs, their educational qualifications

International Women’s Day 2024: These are top women entrepreneurs, their educational qualifications

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 10:25 AM IST

International Women’s Day: Here's a look at some of the biggest women entrepreneurs and their educational qualifications

International Women’s Day 2024: International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. Here's a look at some of the biggest women entrepreneurs and their educational qualifications:

International Women’s Day 2024: Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, appears on the reality TV show Shark Tank India.
International Women’s Day 2024: Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, appears on the reality TV show Shark Tank India.

Read more: International women's day 2024: Key state government schemes for females

Indra Nooyi: Former CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi was born in Madras in 1955 where she completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in T. Nagar, Chennai. After this, she received a bachelor’s degree in physics, chemistry and mathematics from Madras Christian College of the University of Madras and a Post Graduate Programme Diploma from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. She then moved to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale School of Management and worked at organisations like Boston Consulting Group, Motorola before joining PepsiCo in 1994 where she was named the CEO in 2006.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: ChatGPT-created resumes good? Senior ex-Google employee's advice is…

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: The Biocon founder was born in Bengaluru in 1953 where she completed high school at Bishop Cotton Girl’s High School. She studied malting and brewing at Ballarat College, Melbourne University in Australia and earned a degree as master brewer in 1975.

Read more: This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

Falguni Nayar: The founder and CEO of beauty company Nykaa was born in Mumbai in 1963 and is a graduate in BCom from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Following this, she completed a postgraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (1985 batch). She founded Nykaa in April 2012.

Read more: Happy Women's Day 2024: Best wishes, images, SMS, greetings and loving quotes to share with special women in your life

Vineeta Singh: The Shark Tank India judge was born in 1983 in Anand, Gujarat. She completed her education at Delhi Public School, RK Puramand then pursued an electrical engineering degree at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. She then obtained an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On