International Women’s Day 2024: These are top women entrepreneurs, their educational qualifications
International Women’s Day: Here's a look at some of the biggest women entrepreneurs and their educational qualifications
International Women’s Day 2024: International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. Here's a look at some of the biggest women entrepreneurs and their educational qualifications:
Read more: International women's day 2024: Key state government schemes for females
Indra Nooyi: Former CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi was born in Madras in 1955 where she completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in T. Nagar, Chennai. After this, she received a bachelor’s degree in physics, chemistry and mathematics from Madras Christian College of the University of Madras and a Post Graduate Programme Diploma from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. She then moved to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale School of Management and worked at organisations like Boston Consulting Group, Motorola before joining PepsiCo in 1994 where she was named the CEO in 2006.
Read more: ChatGPT-created resumes good? Senior ex-Google employee's advice is…
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: The Biocon founder was born in Bengaluru in 1953 where she completed high school at Bishop Cotton Girl’s High School. She studied malting and brewing at Ballarat College, Melbourne University in Australia and earned a degree as master brewer in 1975.
Read more: This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant
Falguni Nayar: The founder and CEO of beauty company Nykaa was born in Mumbai in 1963 and is a graduate in BCom from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Following this, she completed a postgraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (1985 batch). She founded Nykaa in April 2012.
Read more: Happy Women's Day 2024: Best wishes, images, SMS, greetings and loving quotes to share with special women in your life
Vineeta Singh: The Shark Tank India judge was born in 1983 in Anand, Gujarat. She completed her education at Delhi Public School, RK Puramand then pursued an electrical engineering degree at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. She then obtained an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA).
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs