Crypto CEO found dead in Lamborghini with gunshot wound after market crash

A crypto trader was found dead in a Lamborghini in Ukraine amid a crash in the cryptocurrency market that wiped out an estimated $19 billion in investor wealth. Konstantin Galish, also known as Kostya Kudo, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday. Konstantin Galish, a crypto blogger, was found dead in a Lamborghini in Ukraine. (Kyiv Police)

Who was Konstantin Galish?

Konstantin Galish was a Ukrainian crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of the Cryptology Key Trading Academy. He gained a large following on social media by sharing advice on trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs, establishing himself as a rising figure in the digital asset space. He was 32 at the time of his death.

Crypto trader found dead

Kyiv Police said in a post dated October 11 that the crypto blogger was found in a car in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv.

The Ukrainian entrepreneur was discovered with a gunshot wound in the passenger compartment of the Lamborghini Urus. It is suspected that he died by suicide. A weapon registered to him was also found next to him in the luxury car.

Before his death, Galish had sent his family members a message talking about his depression and financial difficulties.

“On the eve of his death, the man informed his relatives about his depressed state due to existing financial difficulties, and also sent them a farewell message,” Kyiv Police said.

The global crypto crash

Galish’s tragic death came shortly after a global crash in the crypto market, attributed to Trump tariffs.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, plunged more than 12% following the announcement posted on Trump’s Truth Social account. The broader market followed suit, with Ethereum and other major tokens also tumbling.