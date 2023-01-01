Kota Tribals celebrate New Year in traditional way, netizens say it is beautiful

Around the world, people celebrate New Year in their own way. Some have stayed in with families; others may have gone out for parties. Among this, a video of a Kota tribe in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills celebrating New Year has gone viral on the net.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted two videos of the Kota tribe's traditional dance on Twitter on December 31. The videos show the tribal members dancing around a huge bonfire while instrumental folk music is played and applause is heard. They are all wearing white clothing. In the post's caption, the IAS wrote, "Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival.Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world #HappyNewYear."

Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival.Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world❤️#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/FF4wYlfixK — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 31, 2022

This clip was shared yesterday night. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 14,000 times and has several likes and comments.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "A wonderful post. Tribals have largely preserved their religious & cultural norms and values. Their penchant for dance/ other creative activities, segregate them from other tribals. Governmental schemes and programmes have helped them modernise and find footing in modern society." A second person said, "You are enjoying the beautiful nature and people.. Happy New Year." A third person added, "Nice, thanks for sharing! Wishing you a Happy New Year!"