Malaysian influencer faces backlash for calling men who do housework ‘gay’ and ‘losers’

A Malaysian influencer has sparked anger online after posting a series of remarks calling men who perform household chores “gay,” “stupid,” and “losers”. The influencer, known as dma_islam on Instagram, made the remarks on August 26 in a Threads post. “Change children’s pampers = GAY,” he wrote. The influencer’s comments have triggered a storm of reactions online.(Instagram/@dma_islam)

In subsequent comments, he doubled down on his stance, writing, “Men who do housework are weak. Bro, you’re a man. You’re supposed to be the leader of the house. Why are you doing chores? Have you ever seen a king clean his own palace?” as per a report by South China Morning Post.

The influencer compared husbands who sweep floors to monarchs distracted from “important national affairs” and declared that a man’s true role is “to make money, to conquer the world, to be the best, the strongest, the most respected man – not clean up your kids’ poop.”

He further claimed that men who handle household chores like washing dishes, taking out the trash, or changing diapers are “lazy to work hard” and even called them “losers”. He added that such men are simply “afraid of their wives,” insisting that a “respectful wife” would never allow her husband to do chores.

Social media fumes

The influencer’s comments have triggered a storm of reactions online, with many calling his views outdated and disrespectful.

One user wrote, “He can’t even spell ‘loser’ correctly, and he wants to lecture others?” Another said, “Try getting married first. Then you’ll know who the real king of the house is.”

However, despite the backlash, the influencer has neither apologised nor addressed the criticism.

This is not the first time that the influencer has made such comments. Previously, he drew backlash for claiming that “career-minded women are stupid” and that “plus-sized people won’t be respected.”