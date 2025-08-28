Who is Wong Lu Yang? Malaysian doctor caught cheating with woman in BMW apologises to wife in viral video

Malaysian doctor Wong Lu Yang has come under public scrutiny after a video surfaced online accusing him of cheating with a woman inside his BMW. On August 27, Wong uploaded an apology video on Facebook where he admitted regret and shame, especially towards his wife. A doctor in Malaysia apologised to his wife after a BMW cheating scandal.(Facebook/DR WONG LU YANG )

(Also read: Did Bryan cheat on Amaya? Love Island star says there was ‘lapse of judgement’)

In his address to the camera, Wong said, “I want to publicly apologise to my wife for hurting her.” He added that he had confessed his mistake to her, sought forgiveness, and was grateful she had allowed him to return home. “I am thankful to my wife for accepting me once again,” he said.

Blackmail allegations

In another Facebook post earlier on Wednesday, Wong revealed that he and his family had faced blackmail attempts before the accusations were made public. He explained that they had chosen not to comply with the demands. Wong admitted that when the matter eventually surfaced, it hurt his wife again. “I was sorry for hurting my wife a second time when the accusations were made public, which made me feel pain and regret,” he wrote, noting that they had prepared for this outcome months in advance.

Police report on cyberbullying

Wong also revealed that he had lodged a police report over online harassment. He said, “I wish to inform the public that I, together with my family, have been threatened and subjected to cyberbullying on social media. False and harmful content, including my face, my family members, friends, and organisations I am involved with, as well as my phone number, have been shared without my consent.”

He added that he reserved the right to pursue legal action under Malaysian law against those spreading defamatory content or misusing his personal data. He concluded, “I sincerely apologise to the public for the attention and concern this issue has caused. This is a personal matter and has no relation to any organisations, associations, friends, or family members.”

Take a look here at the post:

NGO suspension

As per a report by Mothership, Wong has also been suspended from his role as president of JCI Kota Bharu, a youth leadership NGO. The organisation announced that immediate past president Tan Zhi Qian would take charge temporarily. “We wish to emphasise that this is a personal matter concerning the current president, and it has no connection with JCI Kota Bharu’s mission or work,” the NGO said in a statement.