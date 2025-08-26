Did Bryan cheat on Amaya? Love Island star says there was ‘lapse of judgement’

Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion has dropped and one question that's been on everyone's minds is if winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales are still together. The duo made history, becoming the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA, walking away with a $100,000 prize. Bryan addressed the cheating rumors on Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion(X/@RedSox)

However, their romance soon turned sour with allegations of Bryan cheating. Addressing these, Bryan told the reunion episode host Andy Cohen “They’re trying to just throw any hate my way. And with the cheating video, the hosting, I got paid to be there, I used to bartend back in the day, I had a lapse in judgment, we’ve talked about it.” He went on to explain that the ‘lapses in judgement’ referred to ‘Pouring shots around, giving the crowd shots and stuff like that.’

Amaya too weighed in on the matter.

What Amaya said about Bryan allegedly cheating on her

Addressing the cheating allegations, Amaya said “We definitely spoke about it. I’m also not a woman who would be with someone who doesn’t respect me. So if I'm still with him, it’s because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great.”

The buzz of Bryan cheating began when a TikToker accused him of it in a now-deleted video. As per the TikToker, she met Bryan and a few other Love Island contestants at a Los Angeles Club and ended up going back to the Airbnb where contestants were staying. She shared that she then saw Bryan going to a private room with another woman, while Amaya was sleeping in the same Airbnb.

Bryan and Amaya had shut down these rumors by posting a video of the latter jumping into his arms with a grin on her face. “When everyone thinks you're over meanwhile this is us,” the couple had conveyed, as per Cosmopolitan.

While they are still saying all is good, at least on the Reunion episode, fans think that there might be more to the story, since it appears both Bryan and Amaya have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Moreover, the episode was recorded before August 25, so the current status of Bryan and Amaya's relationship remains unknown.