Man claims BigBasket blocked his account after he complained about fewer onions in order

A BigBasket customer claims the grocery delivery platform sent only 844 grams of onions in his 1 kg order, and then blocked his account when he raised a complaint about the shortfall. In his post shared on the social media platform X, Chandigarh-based Bhavye Goel said he ordered 1 kilogram of onions from BigBasket, the online grocery chain owned by Tata Digital. An X user claims he received only 844 grams of onions from BigBasket(X/@bhavyegoel)

Goel said that BigBasket refunded the difference when he complained about the onion shortfall, but later blocked his account. He called out BigBasket for fleecing customers by not sending the correct quantity and also pointed out that the platform is quick to charge customers when the weight of vegetables exceeds the ordered quantity by even a gram.

As proof of his complaint, Goel shared a photograph of his onions, delivered by BigBasket, on a kitchen scale. The onions weigh 844 grams.

“That’s 1kg onions for your from @bigbasket_com. I complained ~> they refunded and then blocked my account. They charge you like leeches even if 1g is extra and fleecing thousands daily like this,” the BigBasket customer wrote on X.

Take a look at his post below:

BigBasket responds

BigBasket sent a standard response to Goel’s complaint, which has been viewed over 6 lakh times on X. “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. Our team will reach out to you soon and help you in the best possible manner, rest assured,” the delivery platform posted.

Goel, however, slammed BigBasket for doing “fake lip service” on social media while not responding to his email for three days.

Meanwhile, other X users voiced their support for Goel and shared their own experiences of being overcharged by delivery platforms.

“Thanks for letting us know. I never weighed because of the blind trust. Forget weighing, I'm going to stop buying groceries from them,” one person wrote. “Avoid ordering non MRP (Non packed ) stuff from these fast delivery portals. The vegetables, fruits, etc are not fresh and good,” another advised.

“I am facing this problem since a very long time. It’s shocking to see weight difference in every item ordered,” X user Vansh added.