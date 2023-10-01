Man gets woman’s bite mark on his arm tattooed. Watch

A video of a man getting a tattoo of a bite mark on his arm has left people baffled. Shared on Instagram, the video shows how the man lets a woman bite his arm to get the body art. The image shows a man getting a tattoo of a bite mark on his arm. (Instagram/@skytattoos111)

The video showing the unusual body art was posted on the Instagram page called @skytattoos111. The video is shared with several hashtags and a short caption that reads, “Bite tattoo.” The clip opens to show a woman biting a man’s arm. She then looks towards the camera and gives a smile.

A tattoo artist soon traces the bite mark using a pen. The artist then goes on to create a design around the mark. Once completed, the man shows the tattoo. Created with blue ink, the body art shows the round bite mark with the date “16.9.23” and the word “Peru” written beneath it.

Take a look at this video of the tattoo created out of a bite mark:

The video was posted on September 17. Since being shared, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the video has collected close to 17.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments. Many people shared how they were not amused by the video. A few also reacted using laughing out loud emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the tattoo?

“Why am I even here to see this,” posted an Instagram user. “Cringe,” added another. A few others echoed the same sentiment. “Why isn't there a dislike option in Instagram,” commented a third. “Why did I watch this till the end, and how did I end up on this side of Instagram?” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video?

