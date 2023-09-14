News / Trending / UK dad reclaims world record with 667 tattoos of daughter’s name

UK dad reclaims world record with 667 tattoos of daughter’s name

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 14, 2023 10:10 AM IST

After reclaiming the world record, the man said, “I love that I’m literally wearing my record and it goes everywhere with me.”

A man from the United Kingdom has reclaimed the world record for the most tattoos of the same name on his body. Mark Owen Evans, 49, achieved this feat by adding his seven-year-old daughter Lucy’s name 400 more times to his existing 267, bringing the total to an impressive 667 tattoos.

The image shows 'Lucy' inked 400 times on the man's thighs. (Guinness World Record)
The image shows 'Lucy' inked 400 times on the man's thighs. (Guinness World Record)

In 2017, Evans set the world record with 267 tattoos of his daughter Lucy’s name. However, this record was broken by Diedra Vigil of the USA, who inked her name 300 times on her body, Guinness World Records reported in a blog.

Evans ran out of space for more tattoos on his back, so he opted to get 400 more on his thighs, 200 on each. It took the tattoo artist over five and a half years to ink ‘Lucy’ 400 times on Evans’ thighs.

Evans initially set this record to celebrate Lucy’s birth and to raise funds for the hospital that took care of her in her early months.

He chose to have an open book tattooed on his back with his daughter’s name written multiple times. His original plan was to have her name tattooed 100 times, but the tattoo artist ended up fitting 267 names perfectly within the book’s outline.

“I love that I’m literally wearing my record and it goes everywhere with me,” he added.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
