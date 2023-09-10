News / Trending / US man breaks world record by watching 777 films in a single year

US man breaks world record by watching 777 films in a single year

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 10, 2023 07:18 PM IST

The man would watch up to three films on weekdays. On weekends, he watched even more films, and on average, his goal was to watch about 16-17 films a week.

A man from the United States took his love for films to another level by breaking the world record for the most films seen in a cinema in one year. Zach Swope achieved this feat by viewing an astounding 777 films from July 2022 to July 2023, surpassing the previous record of 715, which was held by Vincent Krohn from France in 2018.

Zach Swope smiling for the camera before watching Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He watched this film a staggering 47 times. (Guinness World Records)
Swope, 32, started his film-watching adventure with Minions: Rise of Gru and ended with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. For this record, Swope had to watch all the films from start to finish without doing anything else, be it using the phone, taking naps, or eating or drinking during the film, reports Guinness World Records in a blog.

Swope managed to break the world record while working a full-time job. He would go to the cinema after work hours and watch up to three films and even more on weekends. Swope also took days off from watching films to ‘mentally recharge’ himself. He aimed to watch 16-17 films a week.

Out of all the movies he saw, the one he watched the most times was Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He saw this film 47 times. His favourite film was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Devil Conspiracy was his least favourite.

Swope attempted this record to raise awareness about autism because he himself has Asperger’s syndrome, which is a type of autism. While talking to Guinness World Records, Swope expressed, “This was an amazing journey that I dedicated a year of my life to, and it was all for a good cause. Who knows, maybe I’ll go back and try to break my own record?”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

