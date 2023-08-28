In a first, Punjab man sets world record for weighted push-ups on fingertips

A man from Punjab’s Batala set the world record for doing the most push-ups on fingertips. Kuwar Amritbir Singh, 21, did a staggering 86 push-ups on his fingertips, that too while carrying a heavy 20 lb (9 kg) on his back. Singh became the first person to bag this world record. Kuwar Amritbir Singh doing weighted push-ups on fingertips.(Instagram/@kuwar_amritbir_singh)

Singh shared the news about the world record on his Instagram with the caption, “Most push-ups on fingertips (carrying 20 lb pack) in one minute - 86. This is the official video of my record attempt for Guinness World Records. The previous record was 83. The current record is 86 for most push-ups on fingertips (carrying 20 lb pack) in 1 minute.” Alongside, he shared a video of himself breaking this record.



The video was shared four days ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 93,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts on this world record in the comments section.



An Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations brother! Keep it up.” “Well done!” added another. A third commented, “Congratulations! Absolutely well deserved! You’re an inspiration to our country and I wish you all the success and happiness with an extra scoop of great health!” “Proud to hear that an Indian broke the world record,” expressed a fourth. Many even dropped fire emoticons after watching the video.

This is, however, not the first time that Singh earned a record for push-ups. In February this year, he bagged the world record for the most push-ups with claps (fingertips) in one minute. Despite never going to the gym, this Punjab youth was able to do an impressive 45 push-ups in just sixty seconds.

