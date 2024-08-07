Minister's response after being trolled for lauding Vinesh Phogat: ‘She has more spine than you, sir’

Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary, received sharp responses from a large section of the internet after he lauded wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her impressive performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. Minister Jayant Singh congratulated Vinesh Phogat for her Olympic feat.

Phogat, 29, created history by becoming the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling after beating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final match on Tuesday.

"She exemplifies the adage of courage in the face of adversity! Olympian, champion and now Olympic medal winner for India. All the best Vinesh Phogat" Jayant Singh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night.

"She is far more courageous and has more spine than you sir," an X user, Prakash Jha, told the minister in response to his congratulatory message for Phogat.

The X user's remarks were in reference to Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and some other grapplers' long sit-in protest in Delhi early last year against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Jayant Singh, who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry as well as a junior minister in the Education Ministry, responded to the X user's comment, seemingly agreeing with him.

"Absolutely!" Singh said in response.

Take a look at the exchange here:

Vinesh Phogat was the face of the wresters' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Pulled by the hair at India gate during the protest, the feisty wrestler from Haryana became the proverbial enfant terrible for the establishment.

Her feat at the Olympics on Tuesday was riposte to those who criticised her for her key role in the prolonged wrestlers' protest.

Phogat's extraordinary journey, from the street protests of Delhi to the podium in Paris, culminated in a historic medal, the colour of which will be known on Wednesday. For now, she has guaranteed herself a silver.